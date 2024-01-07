Ex-WWE personality makes a request to AEW World Champion Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe has just gotten an unlikely supporter in a certain former WWE manager. This was following the AEW World Champion receiving another challenge for his title. The star in question is Stokely Hathaway, formerly known as Malcolm Bivens.

Earlier tonight, Hook revealed that he would be going after Samoa Joe and his AEW World Championship. Seeing as he was in good form, he claimed that it was time for him to go after a second belt. He currently holds the FTW Championship.

Taking to Twitter, Stokely Hathaway posted a show of support for Samoa Joe. He wanted The Samoan Submission Machine to go out there and beat Hook up. Stokely once had his fair share of problems with the FTW Champion in the past, and it seems he has not forgotten.

Hathaway and Joe, on the other hand, previously had a segment where they had a working relationship in Ring of Honor when The Samoan Submission Machine was the World Television Champion. The two were the ones who "ran" the promotion at the time.

You can take a look at Stokely Hathaway's tweet here.

It remains to be seen who Joe ends up facing first and when this will happen. However, it seems that a multitude of wrestlers are now claiming their shots at the AEW World Championship and throwing challenges at the newly-crowned champion.

