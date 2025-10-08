Ex-WWE star heartbreakingly loses debut match in AEW

A former WWE Superstar has just competed in their surprise AEW debut match tonight on Dynamite. Unfortunately, despite a great performance, they ended up suffering a heartbreaking loss.Last week, it was revealed that Mercedes Moné will be holding a TBS Championship opening challenge during Title Tuesday against any local from the Florida area. This has led to several speculations and rumors about who her opponent could be. Tonight, Lacey Lane (FKA Kayden Carter) answered the call and made her AEW debut. Recently, she competed in Ring of Honor as she challenged Mina Shirakawa, who was the Interim Women's TV Champion. Unfortunately, she ended up losing that match.Tonight was a higher-stakes match for Lane as she was taking on arguably the most dominant champion in the promotion. Mercedes Moné has only lost one singles match since her debut match at Double or Nothing last year. Toni Storm is the only one to add a blemish to her flawless win-loss record.The former WWE Superstar put up a great fight against the CEO, matching her in all areas in the ring. She had great moments as well, as there were several nearfalls during the match. In the end, Mercedes was able to put the bout away by connecting with the Moné Maker.Heading into WrestleDream in a couple of weeks, and it remains to be seen who will be the next challenger for Mercedes Moné's TBS Championship. She has taken on a plethora of stars on the AEW roster, including some surprising appearances, such as Riho at All Out last month. Among all the current champions in AEW, she has held the title the longest. She has been untouchable over the past year, and it is still unclear who will be the one to end her long title reign. Who do you think her next challenger should be?