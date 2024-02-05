Ex-WWE star roasts Bryan Danielson; says he has a soft a** and a loose b*******

A former WWE star recently took a shot at Bryan Danielson and roasted him brutally. The star being discussed is Zack Sabre Jr.

Zack, who had a very brief stint in WWE in 2016, and Bryan Danielson had a match at AEW WrestleDream, which took place at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. After a hard-fought battle that lasted more than 20 minutes, The American Dragon picked up a victory over Zack Sable Jr. The two wrestlers will have a rematch at NJPW New Beginning in Osaka.

TMDK (Zack Sabre Jr., Shane Haste, Mikey Nicholls, and Kosei Fujita) emerged victorious over Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tomoaki Honma, Tomohiro Ishii, and Tiger Mask IV at NJPW's Road to the New Beginning event on February 3. The former WWE star addressed Danielson during a backstage segment at the event.

Zack began by bragging about himself. Then, he chose to target The American Dragon and roast him. He said that Bryan has a "soft a**" and "loose b*******," implying that he is weak. He also added that Bryan chose to wrestle Hechicero at Collison to get himself ready to face Zack, as he knows his upcoming opponent is going to be a tough one to beat.

You can check the video below. [1:15 - 2:18]

Hechicero attacked Bryan Danielson in the latest episode of AEW Collision

On the latest edition of AEW Collison, Bryan Danielson faced the Mexican pro wrestler Hechicero. It was a tough fight, but he managed to pick up a victory over his opponent via a roll-up pin. The Luchador was not happy with his loss to The American Dragon and attacked him mercilessly on the show.

Fortunately, his Blackpool Combat Club stablemate Claudio Castagnoli rushed out to the ring to aid him before Hechicero could do any serious damage. Next week on Dynamite, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Bryan will have a trios match against Máscara Dorada 2.0, Hechicero, and Volador.

It will be interesting to see which team emerges victorious from the battle.

