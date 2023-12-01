Ex-WWE talent strips down for magazine cover

An ex-WWE Superstar and a current AEW star is featured on the cover magazine of Fitness Gurls. The star in question is Harley Cameron.

Harley was a part of the NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 promotional video alongside Shotzi and Scarlett. The trio made a cover of the song I Put a Spell on You.

Harley Cameron recently took to Twitter and thanked Fitness Gurls for featuring her on the cover page.

"This fitness Girl is #allelite. Thank you for having me on the cover for a second time ! @FitnessGurls Shot by @iLLiteFotos Get your issue today ! #aew#harleycameron#fitnessgurls#covergirl," Harley Cameron shared.

This was the second time the Australian model was featured on the cover page of Fitness Gurls.

Cameron officially signed for AEW in April 2023. She is currently a part of a faction named QTV, led by QT Marshall.

Harley Cameron revealed why her WWE signing got canceled

Harley Cameron appeared on an episode of AEW Dark in July 2022 and officially signed for the Jacksonville-based promotion in April 2023. Since her husband, Xyon Quinn, is a WWE SmackDown Superstar, the former had a desire to join the Stamford-based promotion.

While speaking in an episode of Talk is Jericho, Harley said that she was on her way to becoming a WWE Superstar, but the people connecting Cameron in the Stamford-based company got released due to budget cuts.

"I can just say that there was plans for me to go to another company [WWE], and then that company decided to release a lot of people who were all involved in the process, but thanks to them, I learned how to wrestle and I ended up getting my green card. So, thanks, guys. You missed the boat," Harley Cameron said. [H/T WrestlingINC]

The Australian star last wrestled in the Jacksonville-based promotion on an episode of AEW Dark in March 2023, where she defeated Mafiosa.

