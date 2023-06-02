Ex-WWE writer has an interesting idea for CM Punk to avoid legal bindings in AEW (Exclusive)

CM Punk is officially returning to AEW, and many are wondering if there will be any mention of the "Brawl Out Incident." Vince Russo recently provided a scenario where Punk could directly mention it without falling into legal ramifications.

Some have speculated that many legal boundaries could be withholding AEW from utilizing the controversy in an angle or even mentioning it on air. However, Russo also believes that there are ways where Tony Khan could mention or make references to it all in order to make it fictitious.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the veteran speculated that utilizing the character of CM Punk over Phil Brooks.

"We could tell maybe not the all truth, but a little bit of the truth. Bro, it goes back to the Bash at the Beach promo, okay, bro? I was in a wrestling ring, this was a television show, this was not real life, CM Punk is not his real name! So, the minute Tony Khan goes out there and says ‘Punk, you really want to go there?’ it’s an angle! " [04:45 onward]

Russo continued:

"It’s not his real name, bro! ‘Cause now Phillip Brooks didn’t say nothing, CM Punk did! Bro, I’m telling you, if you have a brain you’ve got to work this to your advantage, bro. Your fanbase is gonna look at you like ‘You’ve gotta be kidding me, bro?’" [05:12 onward]

Reports have now also begun to claim that Ace Steel and CM Punk will be "heavily involved" in the decisions of AEW Collision. Could the two eventually decide to showcase the brawl or make references to it? Fans will have to wait until June 17 to find out.

Vince Russo believes that AEW needs to capitalize on the Brawl Out Incident in order to grow

Fans have been waiting for AEW not just to acknowledge the Brawl Out Incident but for the promotion to use it in an angle. However, neither has happened so far, leading Vince Russo to warn that it might have ramifications.

Earlier in the same episode, Russo explained that if AEW continued to pretend that the brawl never happened, they'd ultimately lose fans.

"Bro, if you literally tried to go out there like none of this happened? Your company is lame and your company will never get larger than it is now and your company will continue to be the hamster in the wheel, going round and round with your 850 000 people." [00:48 onward]

Unfortunately for anxious fans, until CM Punk makes his return, everyone can only speculate what the outcome will be. It remains to be seen if the promotion will use the drama in an angle or not and whether it will even pay off at all.

