"Excellent signing," "Cody Rhodes will be proud!!" - Fans react as Tony Khan reportedly adds former WWE talent to the AEW roster

The world of professional wrestling is buzzing with excitement as it was recently reported that Tony Khan has signed former WWE talent Ashley D'Amboise to the AEW roster. Fans have taken to Twitter to express their reactions to the news.

D'Amboise started her wrestling journey in 2021 but has already gained recognition in the industry. She received training at the Nightmare Factory from Cody Rhodes, QT Marshall, and Billy Gunn. She has made over 20 appearances on AEW Dark and also appeared on Rampage in July 2022. Her brief appearance on WWE Smackdown also caught the attention of fans globally.

Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp reported that Ashley D'Amboise was a highly coveted free agent and has signed a deal with Tony Khan. Although the details of the agreement have not been disclosed, D'Amboise is confirmed to be under contract with All Elite Wrestling/ROH.

Twitter fans are excited about Ashley D'Amboise joining All Elite Wrestling, praising Tony Khan's ability to identify and sign talented performers. Many fans think Cody Rhodes, under whom she trained, would be proud of her.

As the AEW roster grows, fans can't wait to see what new talent will be added and what epic matches and storylines will unfold in the coming months.

AEW President Tony Khan shows no interest in signing Tessa Blanchard

Tessa Blanchard's future in the wrestling industry remains uncertain, as reports indicate neither AEW nor WWE has shown any interest in signing her. This is despite her father, Tully Blanchard, working with All Elite Wrestling.

It has been reported that Tony Khan has not shown any interest in signing Blanchard, despite her desire to be pushed on television immediately. Female wrestlers in the promotion have reportedly shared stories of their backstage and in-ring issues with Blanchard.

While WWE has shown some interest, they have only offered her a return to NXT, where she previously struggled. As of now, it appears that Tessa Blanchard's reputation has made it difficult for her to secure a spot with either company.

