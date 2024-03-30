Last night on WWE SmackDown, Jade Cargill officially arrived, however, fans have pointed out some similarities in her debut with AEW's presentation of Mercedes Mone at Big Business.

Jade Cargill introduced herself to the audience in a brief promo on SmackDown similar to Mercedes Mone who debuted in AEW and cut a promo at the Big Business Dynamite. Cargill would later get involved in the main event where she took out Damage CTRL while coming to the aid of Dakota Kai and Naomi. This segment was also compared to Mercedes Mone taking out Skye Blue and TBS Women's Champion Julia Hart after the main event of Big Business.

On Twitter/X, a fan accused the Stamford-based promotion of copying the same segment from Dynamite for Jade Cargill.

WWE watched Mercedes Mone's debut on AEW and did the same exact thing with Jade Cargill tonight on #SmackDown Like the EXACT SAME!

Meanwhile, the fans explained how Jade seemed like a much bigger star than Mercedes Mone in her debut:

"Except a million more people saw Jade"

Dutch Mantell praises Jade Cargill and Dakota Kai after WWE SmackDown

The most recently signed WWE star Jade Cargill made her official debut on last night's Friday Night SmackDown. She wasted no time in getting into the action during the main event where she came to the aid of Bianca Belair and Naomi against Damage CTRL. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk podcast, Dutch Mantell heaped praise on Jade Cargill however, he also spoke highly of Dakota Kai for holding their own among other top female stars.

"Well, Jade Cargill looked great, she looked good, and Dakota Sky [Kai]. I hadn't paid a lot of attention to Dakota Kai. That girl is really good, really good. She can hold her own with all of them, and Jade Cargill looked great. There were parts of the show that just put me to sleep. That's what maintenance shows do. They just remind you, hey this is what we got coming up, but we can't give all of it away here on this TV show. It was a good maintenance show, I guess, but I almost went to sleep in the middle of it," Dutch Mantell said. [1:55 - 3:12]

Jade Cargill is set to team up with Bianca Belair and Naomi to take on Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Dakota Kai of the Damage CTRL at WWE WrestleMania XL. It will be interesting to see if the former AEW star wins her Mania debut in April.

