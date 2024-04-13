"F**K CHICAGO" - Jack Perry spotted with one of CM Punk's oldest real-life rivals

Jack Perry was recently spotted with one of CM Punk's oldest real-life rivals. The star being discussed here is KENTA.

Over the years, The Best in the World has made many enemies in the wrestling business, and one of them is former NXT star KENTA (fka Hideo Itami). While the two stars never stepped inside the ring together, the NJPW star dislikes the former AEW star because he stole his finisher move, GTS (Go To Sleep).

Jungle Boy is also on the long list of CM Punk's haters. The two had a backstage altercation at All In in London last year, which has turned into one of the most controversial topics in the history of pro wrestling.

That said, KENTA recently logged onto his X (formerly Twitter) account to share a picture of himself standing alongside Perry. Both stars can be seen flipping the bird, and the caption is seemingly a shot at The Second City Saint.

"F**K CHICAGO," KENTA tweeted.

Jack Perry takes a shot at CM Punk at NJPW event

Jack Perry had a match against Shota Umino at NJPW's Windy City Riot. The event took place in Chicago, which is CM Punk's hometown. The Scapegoat saw this as the perfect opportunity to mock The Straight Edge Superstar in front of his home crowd.

During his entrance, Perry draped himself in the Chicago flag, and wore a jacket underneath it that read "Cry me a river." It's the same phrase that started the Punk-Perry drama in the first place.

At All In, Jungle Boy wanted to use real glass during his match, but Punk was against the idea. The former then mocked the latter during his match at Zero Hour, using the same phrase ''Cry me a river.''

CM Punk didn't like Jack Perry taking a dig at him on live TV and confronted the young star backstage. The confrontation soon turned into a physical brawl, with Punk chocking Perry out before people separated them.

