"F**k their con artist promotion" - RVD has canceled booking with company, mentions WWE RAW in statement

RVD recently canceled a booking with a promotion, and the said promotion targeted him on social media. The former WWE Superstar hit back with a stark statement, in which he also mentioned WWE RAW.

Time Warp had booked Rob Van Dam to make an appearance at Bluegrass Wrestling Con VI. However, due to some conflict, the wrestling star had to cancel the booking and return their payment. But even after getting their money back, Time Warp tried to defame RVD on social media, claiming the star to be unreliable.

Expand Tweet

In a tweet, Van Dam explained his reason for canceling the booking and went off on Time Warp for trying to ruin his name. He also tried to take a dig at the promotion by mentioning WWE RAW in his tweet.

"Yes of course. I was booked before I had to unbook because Big Time Wrestling made me cancel due to a conflict. They said this promotion is s*itty and spiteful , and the fact that they wrote this message when I was only booked for a few hours before cancelling and returning their money makes me sure that they are as catty as BTW claims. What did they do in 3 hours? Buy commercial time on RAW? F*ck their con artist promotion. F*ck them talking about my word. Who’s got a longer track record- me or this s*itty f*cking mark Kentucky promoter?" wrote RVD.

Check out The Whole F'N Show's uncensored tweet here.

What did RVD have to say about the Vince McMahon controversy?

RVD recently sat down in a virtual interview with Cafe de Rene and shared his thoughts about Vince McMahon's controversy. The former WWE Champion said that he read the whole indictment and found it very disturbing.

"It's crazy. I read the whole 67-page indictment so I could have my own perspective of everything. I feel like even if everything was consensual I still find it very disturbing and I almost feel like I don't want to know about… I can't wait to hear what the defense says, right? Like, give us something come on... But I also can imagine the defense coming up with some amazing move that either debunks a lot of stuff that we just assumed were facts or at least puts a lot of leverage on their side."

Earlier this year, a former WWE employee, Janel Grant, filed a lawsuit against McMahon and several other WWE members, accusing them of some heinous crimes such as emotional abuse and assault.

This lawsuit forced McMahon to step down from his position as a board member of TKO, but the former WWE boss has promised to defend himself and clear his name.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE

Poll : Did you like RVD's run WWE? Yes No 1 votes View Discussion