"F**k WWE, come to AEW" - Fans want Roman Reigns’ heated rival to face former world champion in a rematch after 11 years

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been involved in the hottest angles in wrestling over the course of his title reign. One of the most notable clashes being against Sami Zayn, and fans are now interested in seeing him square off against Kota Ibushi.

Kota Ibushi is one of the hottest free agents in the wrestling industry right now. Over the course of his illustrious career, he has faced numerous big names across various promotions. One of them is Sami Zayn, whom he has faced in three different companies.

Their first match came in 2008 at the ROH Return Engagement event in Chicago Ridge, Illinois and the Canadian star came up short against his Japanese opponent. They clashed in a Rey de Voladores First Round Four Way Elimination match in Chikara where the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion emerged victorious again.

Their last match took place in 2012 at the DDT Special show in the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. El Generico (Sami Zayn's previous name) emerged victorious to retain his title. In a recent tweet, the current WWE Tag Team Champion stated his desire to wrestle Kota Ibushi once again someday.

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow Kota Ibushi shooting himself with Fireworks in the middle of east London! Kota Ibushi shooting himself with Fireworks in the middle of east London! https://t.co/0EMSeAvInb This man is a lunatic and a gift to pro wrestling, and I need to wrestle him once more before my career is done. twitter.com/puroresuflow/s… This man is a lunatic and a gift to pro wrestling, and I need to wrestle him once more before my career is done. twitter.com/puroresuflow/s…

アッシュ・Ash @ash_mann1021 @SamiZayn wrestle-universe.com/videos/xfjgqgL…



I hope more people can see the amazing bouts you had with Ibushi 10 plus years ago in Korakuen at DDT! Still one of my favourite matches to date! I hope more people can see the amazing bouts you had with Ibushi 10 plus years ago in Korakuen at DDT! Still one of my favourite matches to date! @SamiZayn wrestle-universe.com/videos/xfjgqgL…I hope more people can see the amazing bouts you had with Ibushi 10 plus years ago in Korakuen at DDT! Still one of my favourite matches to date! https://t.co/kZnSNAg7K4

Joshua Kimmel @joshkimmelOUS @SamiZayn make your money being a sport entertainer first then come on over to the pro wrestling promotions and it will happen. @SamiZayn make your money being a sport entertainer first then come on over to the pro wrestling promotions and it will happen.

HuxchoMon @Brokeboymon1 @SamiZayn I heard someone is making a promotion for Golbergs retirement match. Maybe yall can set something up there @SamiZayn I heard someone is making a promotion for Golbergs retirement match. Maybe yall can set something up there

Kota Ibushi is widely expected to show up in AEW soon in order to get involved in The Elite's storyline against the Blackpool Combat Club. Perhaps, a future rematch with Sami Zayn is not impossible.

Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns' led Bloodline are fierce rivals in WWE

Sami Zayn's association with The Bloodline and Roman Reigns injected new life into the faction. Fans got extremely interested in the gradual bond between the Canadian star and Roman Reigns.

It all changed at Royal Rumble 2023 when Sami Zayn turned on The Tribal Chief, attacking him with a chair. Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa attacked him in retaliation, and an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match was announced between the two at Elimination Chamber 2023 in Montreal.

Sami Zayn received a hero's welcome as he set out to dethrone Roman Reigns after nearly 1000 days as champion. With The Bloodline's help, the Head of the Table retained, much to the crowd's disappointment.

Kevin Owens reunited with Sami Zayn and the duo challenged The Usos in a WWE Tag Team Championship match in the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 39. The former ROH stars emerged victorious, in one of the best wrestling moments in recent memory.

