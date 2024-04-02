"F*** all the noise" - Absent star seemingly reacts to CM Punk burying AEW, hints at in-ring return 

CM Punk recently took a dig at AEW, and Tay Melo, who has been absent from the promotion for a while, seemingly reacted.

A few hours ago, The Best in the World had an interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. The fans heard his views on Tony Khan firing him from his company. Punk talked about many things, including when he called Khan a clown before quitting.

Due to her maternity leave, Tay Melo hasn't been active for over a year. She gave birth to a daughter in November 2023. She recently started training for her in-ring return.

Sharing a photo of herself inside the ring, she tweeted:

"And after more than a year, I stepped in the ring again today F*** all the noise, I'm damn happy, and & I love pro wrestling !!!!!!!"

The noise she is referring to could be CM Punk taking digs at AEW.

Expand Tweet

Wrestling veteran agrees with CM Punk's comments about Tony Khan

While speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, CM Punk stated that Tony Khan is a nice guy, which makes him unfit to be the boss.

On this week's Legion of Raw, wrestling veteran Vince Russo gave his opinion on Punk's comments on Khan. He agreed with The Second City Saint and said that TK is running the company without intending to profit from it.

"Did we not know all that? I mean, it's great that Punk confirmed it, but everybody knew that. That's why it's so hard to critique AEW, bro. They're not in it to make money. That's how we're all looking at it. We're looking at it that way. Tony Khan is a billionaire. He doesn't need AEW to make money," Russo said.

Tony Khan fired CM Punk following an alleged backstage physical altercation with Jack Perry at All In last year. After that, The Straight Edge Superstar returned to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023.

Poll : Do you think Tay Melo was referring to CM Punk? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion