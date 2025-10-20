  • home icon
Fan-favorite AEW duo finally reuniting after WrestleDream 2025 - Reports

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Oct 20, 2025 02:09 GMT
AEW WrestleDream took place last night in St. Louis [Photo: AEW's Official X Account]

It has just been reported that, following all that transpired last night at AEW WrestleDream, a beloved duo is set to officially reunite. They will once more team up as a tag team.

Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa became acquainted last year during a storyline where both women were fighting over Mariah May. The two have remained good friends on-screen even following May's departure from AEW. Last night, they reunited backstage after both of them lost their matches during the pay-per-view. Despite their disappointments, they mentioned how they at least had one another.

Fightful Select has just reported that following their reunion, the two are set to team up once more as a duo. Interestingly, the company has announced that the brackets for the Women's Tag Team title tournament will be revealed in a few days on AEW Dynamite. Their experience competing alongside one another could make them one of the favorites to win the tournament.

Both AEW stars lost their belts in a span of a month

At All Out, Toni Storm ended up losing her women's world title during a four-way match, with Kris Statlander able to sneak in a roll-up pin for the win. This loss ended her almost seven-month reign as champion.

Last night at WrestleDream, Mina Shirakawa answered Mercedes Moné's open challenge, where she was putting her TBS Championship on the line against any champion of the world in a winner-takes-all match. Unfortunately, Moné scored the win and took her Interim ROH Women's TV Championship.

Their recent setbacks may lead them to pursue tag team gold instead. However, it remains to be seen which other stars could stand in their way, as women's tag team wrestling has been booming as of late. There may be some interesting wild cards in this upcoming tournament. It remains to be seen whether Storm and Shirakawa can get the job done.

