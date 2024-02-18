Fans argue over surprising claim about CM Punk’s first months in AEW and WWE

Fans are arguing over a recent claim about CM Punk's first few months in AEW and WWE.

After spending years on the sidelines, CM Punk finally returned to the ring during an episode of AEW Dynamite. Punk seemed excited to work with the young talent on offer in AEW. He was immediately placed into matches with some of the top stars in the company.

On the other hand, when Punk returned to WWE, the buildup to his first televised match was slow. He didn't wrestle for the first few months and only competed in the 2024 Royal Rumble. The Straight Edge Superstar injured his triceps during the bout and would be sidelined for several months.

A fan pointed out on social media that Punk's first few months in AEW were better than his first few months in WWE. This started a storm of comments between fans of both promotions, struggling to agree with each other.

CM Punk opens up about his WrestleMania XL plans

Following his return to the WWE, Punk has made his intentions clear. He planned to main eventing WrestleMania. However, that dream has since been put on hold due to his recent injury. But it looks like he was on course to finally achieve his goal only if it wasn't for his injury.

During a recent interview with TNT Sports, CM Punk spoke about his WrestleMania XL plans and stated that he was going to headline the show, but those plans were abandoned due to the injury:

"You know, fingers crossed, yeah, I was gonna headline WrestleMania. Obviously, now I'm not. But, you know, it's sports. It's what happens to athletes, you know. Like, mentally, I think it's harder. The physical pain is whatever, but I look at it just like a bump in the road, you know. This is an occupational hazard, it happens, and I'll be back bigger and better," he said.

It's disappointing to see Punk get close to his dream and have it all snatched away due to his injury. But fans believe he will be back stronger than ever.

