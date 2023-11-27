Fans believe Triple H was taking “a very clear shot at AEW” while speaking about former champion after Survivor Series

Fans on social media have reacted to the recent comments made by Triple H, in which it appeared that he took a shot at AEW regarding their ability to train one of his newest signings.

At the recent press conference that followed Survivor Series, WWE's Head of Creative was asked about the status of Jade Cargill. The former AEW TBS Champion left All Elite Wrestling in September to sign with World Wrestling Entertainment, but outside of a few non-wrestling appearances, she hasn't been seen as much as people would have thought.

Triple H claimed that, through no fault of Jade's, she was limited in what she could do in the ring, and that when she eventually gets up to speed, she will be a force to be reckoned with.

Reading between the lines, fans have jumped on this comment and slammed Triple H for what is essentially a polite way of saying 'AEW didn't train Jade Cargill very well,' despite working with the likes of Bryan Danielson, Dustin Rhodes, and Cody Rhodes' wrestling school 'The Nightmare Factory.'

Only one woman was able to beat Jade Cargill in AEW

One of the main reasons why WWE wanted to sign Jade Cargill was because she was so dominant in All Elite Wrestling. She went on a 60-match unbeaten streak between 2021 and 2023, but was eventually defeated by Kris Statlander at Double or Nothing.

Statlander then beat Cargill in Jade's final AEW match in September 2023, meaning that in Jade's entire career, Kris Statlander is the only woman to have ever beaten her.

In what is something of a full-circle moment that wraps back around to the fan's backlash towards Triple H, Kris Statlander recently lost her TBS Championship to Julia Hart, who also trained extensively at The Nightmare Factory, so maybe it's not the training that needs to be looked at.

