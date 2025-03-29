WWE will induct Lex Luger into this year's Hall of Fame. The veteran has expressed his desire to be inducted by his friend and AEW legend, Sting. The fans believe a Monday Night RAW Superstar could be heading to All Elite Wrestling in exchange for The Vigilante.

AJ Styles is one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling and on RAW. He has great relationships with several talents in All Elite Wrestling and could make his debut at AEW Dynasty by challenging Kenny Omega for the International Championship. It has been heavily rumored that The Cleaner's match at the upcoming PPV may have a huge surprise. However, it is currently not confirmed whether the Jacksonville-based promotion will allow Sting to attend the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony to induct Lex Luger. The Vigilante is still contractually bound to the Tony Khan-led promotion.

On X (fka Twitter), a fan shared Fightful's Andrew Zarian's clip where he claimed something big could happen for Kenny Omega's match at Dynasty.

You can check out the clip in the tweet below:

A fan reacted to the above post, wondering if AJ Styles coming to AEW could be in exchange for Sting going to WWE's Hall of Fame ceremony to induct Lex Luger. Some other fans shared their honest opinions on the rumors, while another made a sarcastic comment.

You can check out some of these fan reactions below:

"Didn’t AJ say he wanted to retire in WWE?" Questioned a fan.

"the Demi-God returns," another fan tweeted.

"The only way you're going to get that 'PHENOMENAL MATCH' is by kenny leaving AEW to join the fed," stated another.

Meanwhile, other fans pointed out how AJ Styles wants to retire in the Stamford-based promotion. Another said that Kenny Omega coming to the Stamford-based promotion would be the only possible way for a match against The Phenomenal One.

Vince Russo on AJ Styles facing Logan Paul at WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE is currently building up a feud between AJ Styles and Logan Paul. The Phenomenal One is set to meet The Maverick on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW, and fans could expect the promotion to make the re-match official for WrestleMania 41.

In a recent edition of the Writing with Russo podcast, Vince Russo claimed that Logan Paul versus AJ Styles at WrestleMania will be nothing more than a spot fest. The veteran pointed out how Paul facing the 45-year-old Styles would only be about a viral internet moment, if at all, and nothing more.

"We're talking about a 45-year-old AJ Styles now. He's not the same AJ Styles. We know every year, you know, it's going to, whether it's Ricochet, no matter who it is, just put Logan Paul in the spot fest. Him and AJ will come up with the one spot that they'll be talking about forever. And, bro, that's exactly the way this thing is going to get booked. That's the thought that's going to get into it. You know, what could be a banger? And then what's the one spot we can replay over and over and over again? I mean, that's it. That's all you have, man," Russo said. [From 0:57 onwards]

We will have to wait and see what's in store for the feud on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

