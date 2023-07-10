Fans blown away by the possibility of female former WWE star debuting in AEW to join forces with CM Punk and FTR

Former WWE Superstar Mercedes Moné has been a name that's been floating around All Elite Wrestling for quite some time now. Although she has never been seen in an AEW ring yet, she has encountered stars signed with the promotion who have made appearances in NJPW, where she herself is signed.

Moné is currently nursing an ankle injury that she sustained at NJPW STRONG Resurgence around one and a half months ago. In that match, she faced AEW star Willow Nightingale for the NJPW STRONG Women's Championship, but the injury she suffered during the match led to her loss. However, the title now rests in the hands of NJPW star Giulia.

Moné was seen recently rocking a Bret Hart shirt. Fans were immediately on the scene and placed two and two together to say that she could align herself with CMFTR. The trio of CM Punk and FTR are known to be Bret Hart supporters, even being coined by some as "The Bret Hart Appreciation Society," so this led to others connecting Moné with them.

As of now, however, there has not been any official confirmation of plans for the NJPW star to appear in AEW.

Damage CTRL's Bayley has been begging former WWE Superstar to return to the company

WWE Superstar Bayley recently talked about Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks), a wrestler she definitely knows a lot about and has a history with, and how she definitely wants her to return to WWE.

Bayley and Banks spent a lot of time together in the company and accomplished nearly everything there is to accomplish in the Women's division.

When she spoke with Gorilla Position almost two weeks ago, Bayley mentioned how she wants to share the ring with Moné once more in WWE, and how at some point, she'd even want to be alongside the other horsewomen once more.

"I beg her every day. You know what, it doesn’t matter where it is, it doesn’t matter how it happens, I would love to one day step back into the ring with her. Whether it’s teaming with her, whether it’s against her, but right now I just want whatever happiness she needs to feel, whatever she needs, accomplish her dreams, accomplish her goals, I’m just happy to see her happy." [H/T Wrestletalk]

