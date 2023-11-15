Fans call for controversial AEW star to make his return at Full Gear pay-per-view

A wave of excitement buzzed through the wrestling fans at speculation of AEW star Jungle Boy Jack Perry's potential comeback at Full Gear.

At the All In Zero Hour pre-show, Jack Perry defended the FTW Championship against Hook. During the bout, the pair were fighting on top of a limo when Perry turned to the camera, and said “It’s real glass, cry me a river,” before sending Hook crashing through the windshield.

The line was a clear reference to reports that he had got into a heated argument with CM Punk when Perry wanted to use real glass in a segment on an episode of Collision, but Punk wouldn’t allow it.

Following the match, Punk and Perry got into a physical altercation, which led to former AEW World Champion being terminated from the Jacksonville-based promotion, while Jack Perry was suspended indefinitely.

Since then, fans have been wondering when Jack Perry will return, and speculation reached a fever pitch on Twitter recently. Many expressed their excitement about the potential comeback at Full Gear this Saturday.

It will be interesting to see how the fans would react if the former FTW Champion returns this weekend, given the fact that because of their physical altercation, fan-favorite CM Punk was fired from the Jacksonville-based promotion.

WWE veteran talks about AEW star Jack Perry’s All In incident

Since the physical altercation with CM Punk at All In in Wembley Stadium, AEW star Jack Perry has been suspended and absent from All Elite Wrestling programming.

Speaking to Mac Davis on Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell speculated on what possibly happened during the altercation.

"He did go out there and send a message right to Punk when he said, 'It's real glass, cry me a river.' If I had told a guy not to do that, and he went out there and done that, that would piss me off too. And when he came back through that Gorilla position, I would've asked him about it. I heard Punk was the aggressor, and he didn't punch him, he just snatched him. I think he just picked the table up to knock monitors off, and he screamed at Tony," said Dutch Mantell.

AEW fans haven't seen him since August, as there was a lot of speculation around his future. It will be interesting to see whom Perry will face upon his return to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

