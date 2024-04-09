Fans confused by Mark Henry raging at Kairi Sane for an allegedly disrespectful moment at WrestleMania 40

WrestleMania XL is behind us and fans and the wrestling fraternity are discussing some aspects of it. The two-night show was filled with surprises and incredible action. The Night One saw Jade Cargill making her 'Mania debut against the Damage CTRL. However, Mark Henry slammed the antics of the heel faction's Kairi Sane during the match.

Henry raged against Kairi Sane because he thought she disrespected her opponents, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi by staying in the ring when the three babyfaces made their entrances.

Henry's comments on Kairi Sane made rounds on social media with fans reacting to the Hall of Famer's remarks. Many said the incident was not a big deal.

The Six Women Tag Team match itself was well-received, with Damage CTRL facing defeat at the hands of Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, and Naomi. The former TBS Champion showed off her in-ring skills and got her WrestleMania moment as she pinned Dakota Kai to get the victory for her team.

The DNA of women's wrestling in WWE has changed in recent years compared to the Golden Era and the Attitude Era matches. Today, fans get to see bouts that are more athletic with storylines that are quite similar to men's wrestling.

Dakota Kai supports Kairi Sane after Mark Henry's rant

Henry's rant seems to be noticed by another woman wrestler in WWE, Dakota Kai, who's part of Damage CTRL.

After the Henry rant went online, Kai posted her support for Sane, and one-half of the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions reacted to the post.

"I love and respect Kairi Sane/Hojo and she loves and respects this business," Kai said.

All members of Damage CTRL lost at WrestleMania last weekend. While Kai, Asuka, and Kairi failed in their Six Women Tag Team match, IYO SKY lost her WWE Women's Championship to the former leader of the faction Bayley. It remains to see how the heel faction regains control of SmackDown.

