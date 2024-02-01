Fans convinced Tony Khan will announce the blockbuster AEW signing of ex-WWE star next week

AEW President Tony Khan has set the rumor mill abuzz after news broke that he will be making a major announcement next week on Dynamite. Tony has a penchant for making such announcements each time he is set to welcome a new signing.

There are currently two massive free agents on the market, Kazuchika Okada and former WWE star Mercedes Mone. Many fans believe that TK will be announcing their arrival in AEW.

One fan in particular said they wanted to hear the news that Jamie Hayter was making a comeback, while others said that this would be nothing other than announcing a new tournament.

Regardless of what happens, Tony has undoubtedly got the wrestling fans talking.

There has been a lot of talk that Mercedes Mone will debut in All Elite Wrestling soon. Given that she did not attend the WWE Royal Rumble over the weekend, she could come to Tony Khan's company.

Tony Khan can sign Okada and Mone to AEW, according to a top journalist

AEW has always been the go-to place for wrestlers who want more creative freedom, and that is why Dave Meltzer thinks Tony Khan has a good chance of signing Kazuchika Okada and Mercedes Mone.

Meltzer was talking on Wrestling Observer Radio and said that TK stands a good chance of signing the duo just like he did with Will Ospreay.

"[Tony] is really excited right now. I think the fact that you know there's a good chance he's going to get Okada, you know there's certainly a good chance he's going to get Mercedes. He's got Will Ospreay,” said Meltzer.

With a reputed journalist like Meltzer saying the above statement, it should only be a matter of time before the duo arrive on the shores of All Elite Wrestling.

Do you think Tony Khan will sign Kazuchika Okada and Mercedes Mone? Tell us in the comments section below.

