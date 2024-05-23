Fans convinced top AEW star is just like WWE's Gunther: "The best wrestlers don’t only use one finisher"

WWE's Gunther is gearing up for the King of the Ring Tournament final, where he will face either Randy Orton or Tama Tonga. The Austrian is a fan favorite with the audience which loves his mic skills and in-ring capabilities. One of the unique aspects of his fighting style is that he doesn't have one particular finisher, something that he now has in common with an AEW wrestler.

AEW's Konosuke Takeshita defeated Matt Sydal on AEW Dynamite. Interestingly, he didn't use a special finisher move to do so. Fans compared Takeshita's and Gunther's fighting style on social media.

"Konosuke Takeshita is so overpowered that he doesn’t even have a finisher, the match just ends with whatever move he decides to kill you with. Power drive knee, jumping knee, bridging German, forearm shot, spinning falcon arrow etc #AEWDynamite," the post read.

"I really hope this idea makes a comeback with guys like Takeshita and Gunther, makes matches more exciting when you know they can win without a 'finisher,'" one user posted.

"His finishing maneuver is a pin," another user thought out loud.

"Just like Gunther, the best wrestlers don’t only use one finisher," one post read.

Some users compared Takeshita to Gunther, too.

"So basically what Gunther does...," another one posted.

"Hes like Gunther," was what another user thought.

Takeshita, who earlier said he wasn't enjoying his matches in AEW, defeated Matt Sydal on the recent episode of Dynamite.

Bully Ray picks Gunther to become 2024 King of the Ring

Gunther, the former Intercontinental Champion, is in the 2024 King of the Ring tournament. He defeated Sheamus in the first round and went on to beat Kofi Kingston and Jey Uso in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively.

Gunther's final opponent will be decided after the Randy Orton-Tama Tonga match on the upcoming episode of SmackDown, and the final will take place at the Jeddah Super Dome on May 25.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has weighed in with his thoughts about who will win the KOTR tournament.

"This one is not easy to call. I'm going to side with Gunther. I'm going 51-49 Gunther goes over because Randy can eat a loss. Randy can eat a Stone-Cold-Steve-Austin-not-tapping-out-with-the-crimson-mask type of loss. Gunther's trajectory needs to continue in that upward (direction)," said Bully Ray. [From 04:49 to 05:13]

Gunther seems to be the fan favorite to win the KOTR, but the Apex Predator has a whole vault of experience he can use to defeat Gunther.