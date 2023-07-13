Fans demand AEW star's immediate release after he caused an uproar on social media by sharing anti-police post

AEW star Brody King has recently come under fire for a very controversial statement he posted on his Instagram story. The post was about his beliefs on cops as a whole. This has garnered mixed reactions from fans and triggered political discussions across social media.

On his Instagram story, the House of Black member posted a throwback photo of WWE Hall of Famer Big Boss Man with a noose around his neck and captioned it "All cops are Big Boss Man." This was seen as him perceiving all cops as bad and how he believes all of them should be punished.

On Twitter, Pro Wrestling Powerhouse, an account for all things wrestling, gave its take on Brody's comment. The account rebuked King, saying that he shouldn't have generalized the entire "industry."

There are bad people in every single industry all over the world. ALL INDUSTRIES. Brody King, What the heck is wrong with you, man? ALL COPS? 🤦🏻‍♂️There are bad people in every single industry all over the world. ALL INDUSTRIES. https://t.co/ETEByD6doZ

Several fans have reaced the same way, saying his beliefs are insensitive and should be addressed by AEW President Tony Khan. They believe the comment warrants King's immediate removal from the promotion, and they want Khan to take action as soon as possible.

House of Black member puts AEW star Jon Moxley on notice

Brody King of the House of Black recently reposted a clip of one of his matches from a year ago. This was when he challenged Jon Moxley, who was at the time the interim AEW World Champion. Unfortunately, however, he came up empty-handed.

A year later and it seems that King still remembers that bout, so much so that he has reacted to the resurfaced clip, seemingly putting Jon Moxley on notice. He mentions that it is only a "matter of time," teasing a moment of redemption for The House of Black members.

Whether he is seeking redemption against Moxley or the current champion, MJF, it seems that somewhere along the road we may see Brody King make a bee-line for the title again.

"It's only a matter of time...," he wrote.

Brody King is a hot topic of conversation on social media at the moment because of his controversial comment about cops. How do you feel about his comment? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

