Fans divided over claim that Roman Reigns has finally surpassed top AEW star on the mic

Roman Reigns is a box office attraction, and he proved it on SmackDown when he was put on trial in the Tribal Court by his cousins, The Usos. Reigns was pinned for the first time in over three years by Jey Uso at Money in the Bank 2023, and that undoubtedly shook him up.

The Tribal Chief showed up for the trial and showed a wide range of emotions while addressing The Usos, which some fans thought was not possible a few years ago. In recent years, Reigns' work in the ring and on the microphone has significantly improved, skyrocketing his star power in the company.

One of the best pro wrestlers to ever hold a microphone is AEW star CM Punk. After Reigns' segment on SmackDown, some fans took to Twitter to debate whether or not The Tribal Chief has overtaken The Second City Saint on the mic.

A fan said that one couldn't run away from the fact that The Tribal Chief has surpassed Punk, eliciting varied reactions on Wrestling Twitter.

"Yeah, Roman has officially surpassed @CMPunk on the mic. You can’t run from it anymore."

Meanwhile, some fans disagreed with the notion, claiming that Reigns was still miles behind Punk.

What's next for Roman Reigns in WWE?

The Bloodline has been cooking up one of the greatest WWE stories ever told in the modern era. Following the events of Money in the Bank, many fans have been wondering what is next for The Tribal Chief.

Roman Reigns was shockingly pinned for the first time in years at MITB, and the loss against his cousins could halt his winning momentum. Reigns might eventually have to drop his title, but who will be the one to dethrone him?

One option could be none other than the man who pinned him at Money in the Bank, Jey Uso. WWE has been wanting to push one-half of The Usos as a main event star for a while now. Hence, this could be the perfect opportunity for The Tribal Chief to pass the torch to the former Tag Team Champion.

The other option could be Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare is embroiled in a feud with Brock Lesnar right now. However, if WWE can somehow find a way to have him challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship, it could make for a compelling program.

A win against Roman Reigns, where Rhodes takes away the one thing that is dear to him, will be the perfect way for The American Nightmare to establish himself as the face of the company.

