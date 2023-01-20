Fans divided over Dynamite's performance in aftermath of Ex-WWE star Mercedes Monè's (fka Sasha Banks) absence amidst hype of AEW debut 

Fans have been reacting to this week's AEW Dynamite ratings as the show logged a rise in viewership from last week.

AEW Dynamite this week featured a main event debut, as former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida challenged for Darby Allin's TNT title. Darby won the title from Samoa Joe on the first Dynamite of 2023 and has since brought back the TNT title open challenge. He has thus far defended the belt against Mike Bennett and Juice Robinson, marking Kushida as his third defense in a relatively short period of time.

Allin was not a part of last week's Dynamite, which saw an increase in viewership to 967,000 to recover from its slump over recent weeks. However, he can take pride in the fact that he was a part of this week's viewership increase. This week registered 969k viewers on average, but the key 18-49 demo rating dropped from 0.33 to 0.31.

Fans have since reacted to this week's ratings. Last week's viewership increase had been chalked down to the expected debut of Mercedes Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks. So naturally, with the rise in viewership, there was a retort from loyal fans, pointing out that there had been no expectation for her to debut this week.

Playoffs?! @BillsMafiaSTF



YeehawMan @YeehawManDVD @wrestlenomics @BrandonThurston All those people who said last weeks rating was because of Sasha about to go conveniently quiet @wrestlenomics @BrandonThurston All those people who said last weeks rating was because of Sasha about to go conveniently quiet

“The Dagger” Jamie White @KatchCatch



I’m sure people who said this week would flop because everyone tuned in for Mercedes last week is gonna be quiet. @wrestlenomics Dynamite doing around the same as last week, a show that was loaded and had lots of speculation about Mercedes, is pretty dope.I’m sure people who said this week would flop because everyone tuned in for Mercedes last week is gonna be quiet. @wrestlenomics Dynamite doing around the same as last week, a show that was loaded and had lots of speculation about Mercedes, is pretty dope. I’m sure people who said this week would flop because everyone tuned in for Mercedes last week is gonna be quiet.

MeuseArgonne @ArgonneForest @wrestlenomics Pleasantly surprised to see this number @wrestlenomics Pleasantly surprised to see this number

Jason @Jasonorris @wrestlenomics Felt like a B show, so a great result. @wrestlenomics Felt like a B show, so a great result.

Others weren't convinced by the viewership increase, citing that the show still couldn't break the esteemed one million barrier.

The general consensus was that the show performed better than most had expected. From the majority of comments, there is a general sense of optimism around the steady growth in numbers to start the new year, albeit with a few detractors that feel they need to be far better.

What went down during this week's AEW Dynamite?

Orange Cassidy and Jay Lethal opened this week's show with a clash for the All-Atlantic title. After various outside shenanigans from Jeff Jarrett, Sonjay Dutt, Satnam Singh, Danhausen, and The Best Friends, Cassidy scored the win via pinfall.

Top Flight then faced The Young Bucks, looking to get their first win against them in three attempts. The third time proved to be the charm as they upset the former tag champs.

Elsewhere, Ricky Starks secured a win over Jake Hager. Bryan Danielson then won a classic bout against Bandido to continue his path to Revolution. Toni Storm defeated Willow Nightingale before she and Saraya appeared to turn heel. Then in the main event, Allin retained his TNT Championship.

