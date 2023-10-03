Fans express disapproval after Bryan Danielson drops hint at another WWE Hall of Famer's AEW signing

Wrestling fans on Twitter reacted to AEW star Bryan Danielson teasing a possible return of his wife, WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella, in Tony Khan's promotion.

Brie Bella, now known as Brie Garcia, is a WWE Hall of Famer known for her run in the company alongside her twin sister, Nikki. She stepped away from the ring in 2018, returning once for an appearance in the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble, but she has noted her interest in returning to the ring.

Interestingly, it appears that her husband, AEW star Bryan Danielson, has not ruled out the possibility of her returning.

In a recent post-media scrum at AEW WrestleDream, Danielson was asked about the possibility of his wife joining him in All Elite Wrestling. He teased the potential arrival of his wife, Brie Garcia, in Tony Khan's promotion by saying, "Never say never."

While some fans express excitement at the thought of Brie Bella making a comeback, many fans are against the idea of her returning to in-ring competition. Many took to Twitter to voice their opinions, with some urging Tony Khan not to consider signing her to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Check out the reactions below:

Only time will reveal whether former WWE Superstar Brie Bella will return to the squared circle, potentially alongside her husband in AEW.

Former WWE Superstar Brie Bella recently teased her in-ring return

WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella sparked excitement among fans by hinting at a potential in-ring comeback a few days ago.

In a recent Instagram Q&A with her fans, Bella was asked if she would consider returning to the ring. She said she would consider replacing and even mentioned some potential opponents in IMPACT Wrestling and AEW with whom she'd love to share the ring, such as Brit Baker and Trinity Fatu (fka Naomi).

"I will…waiting for Buddy to grow a little more. The great thing is there’s so many companies with great opponents!!! I’d loved to wrestle Saraya again, Brit Baker…..love to go wrestle [Trinity]…Can’t wait to see her and Mickey in action…..first on my list is The IIconics…wrestle them in Australia would be amazing!" Brie said to her fan.

Brie's last match was in October 2018, teaming with Nikki Bella and Ronda Rousey on RAW to defeat Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, and Ruby Riott.

Do you want to see Brie Bella in Tony Khan's promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.

