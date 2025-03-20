Fans fear for AEW star's safety after terrifying botch

An AEW star suffered an unfortunate botch on tonight's AEW Dynamite during a title match. Mercedes Mone wrestled Bille Starkz on AEW's flagship show with the TBS Championship on the line. Fans recently reacted to The CEO's insane bump which could have ended her career.

Mercedes wrestled the ambitious ROH star and the crowd loved every second of the match. The former ROH Women's World Television Champion tried every move in her arsenal but couldn't get one over the reigning TBS Champion. After falling short in every effort, Billie decided to pull out a dangerous move.

During the closing moments of the contest. Billie Starkz hit Mercedes Mone with a Sugoi Driver. The brutal move could have seriously injured the champion if she hadn't tucked in her chin in time. She couldn't even kick out of the move and landed her foot on the ropes for the break. Moments later, she retained her title after making the up-and-rising submit.

Fans immediately showed their concern for The CEO following the move as she landed hard on the back of her head. However, it seems like the star was seemingly fine as she didn't need help from the AEW medical team.

It will be interesting to see who will be the next in line to challenge Mercedes Mone for the TBS Championship.

