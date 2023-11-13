Fans find an intriguing clue in CM Punk’s latest cryptic post amid speculations of him being "The Devil" in AEW

CM Punk recently shared a picture from a WCW event on his Instagram Story with an interesting caption. Fans have reacted to the post, with some suggesting that this could be Punk's way of hinting that he is 'The Devil' in AEW.

Punk has been away from pro wrestling since he got fired from AEW following his alleged backstage brawl with Jack Perry at All In 2023. However, The Second City Saint has consistently been the talk of the town, with fans and professionals speculating his next move.

Punk is currently rumored to make his WWE return at the upcoming Survivor Series Premium Live Event. On the other hand, a masked figure has been attacking multiple stars in AEW, including Jay White and The Acclaimed.

The Voice of the Voiceless recently shared a picture of a masked superstar from a WCW event. In the caption, Punk wrote: " Who was behind the mask?"

Reacting to the post, Wrestling Twitter pointed out that the image was from Starrcade 1990, also known as Starrcade '90: Collision Course. Some fans claimed that this could be a reference to AEW's Saturday night program, Collision, and 'The Devil' storyline.

Some fan reactions to Punk's post

Some fans believe Punk could be coming back to AEW, unveiling himself as 'The Devil.' Meanwhile, others think the former world champion is trolling his supporters with cryptic posts.

Fans praised Punk for his recent antics on social media

Is CM Punk returning to WWE at the Survivor Series?

WWE's upcoming premium live event, Survivor Series, will take place in CM Punk's hometown, Chicago.

In a recent interview, The Second City Saint was asked whether he would appear at the high-profile show. Punk gave a cheeky response, mentioning he was enjoying the Chicago weather and his time away from the ring.

It remains to be seen what's next for the former world champion. Could he show up on November 25? Only time will tell.

