Fans are furious over recent backstage segment – "Tony Khan has to be the worst on-camera wrestling personality" 

A backstage segment featuring Tony Khan has left the fans fuming with anger over the AEW President's promo skills. The segment in question went down on last week's episode of ROH, where Khan had a backstage interaction with Billie Starkz.

Unlike WWE, which has on-screen authority figures like Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis, AEW rarely makes use of any on their programming. However, Tony Khan occasionally shows up to make important announcements on TV. He unexpectedly participated in a backstage segment with Billie Starkz and interviewer Lexi Nair on ROH last week, where his delivery didn't go down well with the viewers.

Fans shared their thoughts on X (Twitter), with most slamming the AEW President. Some went as far as to say that Tony Khan was the worst on-screen authority figure in wrestling history. Some even pointed out that Khan had a robotic delivery that lacked any emotion or charisma. Check out a few of the fan reactions below:

Tony Khan recently addressed QT Marshall quitting AEW

One of the most shocking backstage developments in AEW recently was the resignation of QT Marshall. In a recent interview, Tony Khan addressed the highly-regarded coach and wrestler's decision to part ways with the company.

Khan lavished praise on Marshall for his contributions to All Elite Wrestling and wished him nothing but luck for his future in the wrestling business.

"I really, really like Mike [Cuellari], QT. I worked with him for a number of years. He has very high aspirations and rightfully so. He’s a very talented person. He’s got a great mind for wrestling and he’s a very talented wrestler. He cares a lot about the people around him. He’s a very giving person. He also does want to have an in-ring career and I think that’s important to him and he is someone that offers a lot to any company and I have only very positive things to say about QT."

Recent rumors have suggested that Marshall had an offer from MLW on the table and that many within WWE were also keen on having him in the company. Fans will surely keep an eye out for what lies ahead for the veteran performer.

What did you make of Tony Khan's promo exchange with Billie Starkz on ROH? Do you think Khan needs to work on his promo skills and delivery? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.