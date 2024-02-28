Fans go berserk as ex-WWE star teases returning to join forces with Liv Morgan ahead of WrestleMania 40

A former WWE wrestler seems to be stoking past flames. The ex-WWE star in question is CJ Perry, fka Lana. Her one-time opponent, Liv Morgan, is about to go over with the audience, now that she's back on the WWE active roster after being away for six months. She was one of the entrants in Royal Rumble 2024 and was eliminated by eventual winner Bayley.

Her return to the Stamford-based company has not gone unnoticed - CJ Perry recently commented on Morgan's reply to a post that spoke about the Liv Morgan Revenge Tour. The banter between the two women gained the attention of fans, and there were reactions.

"Can I join the revenge tour ???" the post read.

Check out the reactions:

While the banter is cute, Tony Khan could have something to think about as such a public offering of changing promotions is rare. Perry is an integral part of the AEW roster and was even handling Andrade El Idolo before his exit from the promotion. Perry is signed with her husband Miro at AEW. Miro was the red-hot Rusev at the Stamford-based company.

Liv Morgan and CJ Perry were involved in a bitter feud back in 2019, which also involved Bobby Lashley and Rusev. Morgan and Perry are friends outside the ring but were part of a controversial storyline that was abruptly shut down. Perry has maintained she would like to touch on that story again.

AEW's women's roster needs a big addition, and not lose out to WWE

AEW has a stacked roster and boasts some of the biggest names in the industry. However, there seems to be something lacking when it comes to their female roster. With the likes of Queen Aminata and Deonna Purrazzo now on the AEW roster, that seems to be changing. However, there's always room for enhancement at the top.

A lot is going on in the female section of the roster, though. Current AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm will defend her championship against Deonna Purrazzo. However, the women's stable, The Outcasts, comprising Saraya, Ruby Soho, and others, is seeing a breakup. All rumors point to the possibility of Mercedes Mone fka Sasha Banks making her debut at AEW Dynamite: Big Business on March 13.

AEW has lost big opportunities to add and retain big names to the women's roster. Last year, they lost Jade Cargill, who made her in-ring WWE debut at Royal Rumble 2024.

Wrestling fans hoping to see the Baddest Woman on the Planet in AEW were excited when Ronda Rousey appeared on ROH, AEW's sister company. However, the former WWE star shut down those rumors.

What do you think AEW should do to make the women's roster stronger? Tell us in the comments section below.