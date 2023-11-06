Fans go berserk as major AEW star gets temporarily suspended for recent outburst

In a shocking turn of events, an AEW star finds himself suspended from ROH, leaving fans in a frenzy of reactions.

This unexpected twist took place a few weeks ago during a backstage segment on ROH featuring Eddie Kingston, Stokely Hathaway, Sonjay Dutt, and Jeff Jarrett. The scene unfolded when Hathaway, on Kingston's behalf, accepted a match, prompting him to forcefully grab the microphone and push Hathaway back.

On the latest episode of ROH, Stokely Hathaway addressed the incident through a pre-taped statement, explaining his decision to temporarily suspend 'The Mad King.' Hathaway pointed out that as Kingston got physical, he not only suspended him from ROH's Honor Club, but also from Rampage. He further stated that he felt threatened by Kingston's behavior.

Fans immediately took to Twitter to voice their opinion to this suspension, with many expressing their excitement at the prospect of seeing Eddie Kingston on AEW Dynamite. However, some fans questioned whether this was the right way to write him out of ROH.

Check out the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

However, it's important to note that Eddie Kingston also currently holds the ROH World Title. It will be interesting to see if the title becomes vacant or not.

AEW star Eddie Kingston praised WWE Superstar LA Knight

AEW star Eddie Kingston recently praised WWE Superstar LA Knight for his rise in the promotion. Knight challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship this Saturday at the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking in a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez, Kingston stated that he was very happy for the success LA Knight is currently experiencing in his career.

"I'm so happy for LA Knight, you know what I mean? That dude busted his @$$ man, we all did, you know what I mean? So, to see him getting the love that he's getting, and being able to perform on that big stage, I salute him." [2:01-2:13]

Check out the interview below:

Knight was unsuccessful in his attempt to defeat the 'Head of the Table' Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in Saudi Arabia, as his match was marred by interference from Jimmy Uso, which ultimately cost him the victory.

It will be interesting to see what's next for LA Knight, especially since the higher-ups must be certainly pleased with his performance. He has held the distinction of being WWE's top merchandise seller for four consecutive months.

Do you want to see Eddie Kingston on Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section below.

Bully Ray sends a one-word message to Sting right here