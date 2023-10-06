Fans against the idea of Tony Khan signing former WWE Universal Champion to AEW

Tony Khan has given AEW fans the best gift possible by signing Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge. His arrival has set the wrestling world on fire, and, not surprisingly, he is the current hot topic of the industry.

Since Tony Khan is known to sign former WWE names, an account going by the name of Covalent TV took to Twitter and posted that the AEW President should sign former WWE Universal Champion Goldberg next week.

Fans quickly poured cold water on that suggestion and firmly answered in the negative. They opined that Goldberg is way past his prime, and bringing him to AEW would be detrimental to the company, given that they already have a stacked roster.

Given that the reaction of the fans has overwhelmingly been negative, Tony Khan should probably consider them and decide against signing the former WCW Champion.

Tony Khan praises Toni Storm

Toni Storm has been whipping up the attention of fans ever since she took on the persona of a snobby English character.

Despite not holding the AEW Women’s World Championship, she has been keeping herself in the spotlight, courtesy of her impressive promos and matches.

Storm took on Skye Blue on Dynamite this week and defeated her in a very taxing match. After the match, Tony Khan took to Twitter to praise the female star and called her ‘timeless.’

“She doesn't have Twitter, so I'll reiterate it on her behalf: Toni Storm is Timeless!!!!!!!!!! Thank you everyone watching #AEWDynamite tonight! You're the best!,” Tony Khan shared.

With the public raising their expectations from the boss, it is only a matter of time before Storm wins back the AEW Women’s World Championship from Saraya.

What do you make of Tony Khan praising Toni Storm? Tell us in the comments section below.