Fans left reeling in aftershock of massive upset at AEW Dynasty

AEW Dynasty saw a massive upset and a major betrayal which left the fans in shock and questioning what they had just witnessed. This was hard to watch and will have very big ramifications moving forward.
Rated FTR took on The Death Riders in a trios match for the AEW Trios Titles. The match was great and had a lot of great moments. The Death Riders picked up the win and retained their titles.
However, after the match, both Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler turned on their best friend, Adam Copeland, and unleashed an attack that left the fans stunned and reeling in shock. The former tag team champions hit Copeland with two Piledrivers, including a spiked Piledriver and a couple of Conchairtos.
Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE
It was so bad that the medics had to come out and take the WWE Hall of Famer out on a stretcher. The fans did not see the attack coming and expressed their concern. One fan suggested that Cope would retire after this attack.
Another claimed that there was not a single AEW star that loves Copeland while another one said that they saw this happening a long time ago. This will surely end up with Copeland taking on FTR at some point. It will be interesting to see who he will team up with.