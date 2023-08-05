Fans lose their minds as top AEW star gives interview while squatting Renee Paquette

AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander and Renee Paquette had a hilarious backstage incident during Rampage that had fans rolling around in laughter.

Statlander had Renee on her shoulders while performing squats as the interview was being conducted. Renee asked the champion to share her thoughts on her upcoming bout against Mercedes Martinez on AEW Collision.

Statlander said that she was not impressed with Martinez after she attacked her last week and said that she was training hard everyday, even while doing the interview. Statlander also fired a warning shot stating that, "Tomorrow night on Collision, Momma’s coming home."

Fans had hilarious responses to Kris lifting Renee on her shoulders. Some of which you can see below!

Kris Statlander responds to criticism from AEW fans

Kris Statlander made her return from injury in the month of May and defeated Jade Cargill to win the AEW TBS Championship. In the process, she also ended Cargill’s 508 day reign as champion. Since then, Kris has been booked in a dominant way and is now seen as a formidable force.

However, her win over Cargill drew criticism from some fans and she gave her opinion on that. Statlander was speaking on the Rob Brown Show :

"I think it's a mix. There was a lot of support for me, before I got injured a second time, for me to get a big moment like I did, and there was a lot of support just hoping for the best for me when I came back. I was really fortunate that, even throughout all my injuries, people still supported me no matter what. I do see a lot of criticism about how it went down, but you can't change the past, it is what it is. I'm just here to do my job and be the best that I can be. That's just how it played out, and how it worked out for me that day. I apologize if anyone feels a certain way about it. People can't go streaking forever." [H/T Fightful]

It will be interesting to see how her title match with Mercedes Martinez turns out.

