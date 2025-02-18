Fans mock AEW after recent announcement

AEW recently put out a new product pertaining to one of its top stables, The Death Riders. Unfortunately, fans have taken to social media to voice their criticisms and frustrations with the item in question.

All Elite Wrestling has landed a number of angles lately that have connected with fans, such as Timeless Toni Storm's "performance of a lifetime" en route to Grand Slam Australia and her eventual dethroning of Mariah May at the event. The buildup to and execution of the tag team match pitting Don Callis Family members Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher against the dream team of Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay stands out as another example.

However, one storyline that has yet to click with audiences is the central one involving Jon Moxley and The Death Riders. The AEW World Champion and Claudio Castagnoli, with the aid of their other two allies, prevailed over Jay White and Adam Copeland in their Brisbane Brawl in Australia, with Mox choking out the former AEW TNT Champion for the win, to the fans' disappointment.

All Elite Wrestling recently released new merch for The Death Riders on ShopAEW. The item appears to be a plain white t-shirt shirt with a small inscription towards the bottom, reminiscent of the tees Bryan Danielson used to sport after his debut.

AEW has been facing criticism for not producing compelling merchandise for years now. Fans on X/Twitter were quick to call out the Jacksonville-based company over its seeming lack of effort in designing merch for its supposed top heel act.

"For $30?! [All Elite Wrestling] needs to seriously lock in on the merch. That is one thing I think everybody can agree on" - tweeted a fan.

"Wow, now that's a wrestling t-shirt you can proudly wear in the outside", observed a user.

"If you want to buy this, just send me the money instead. I promise I'll be more responsible with it." - quipped a fan.

"I’ll only get this if it comes with the green pants too" - wrote a user.

Moxley and Cope will battle for the All Elite World Title at Revolution 2025 next month.

Results for AEW Grand Slam Australia

Besides the "Brisbane Brawl" referred to above, AEW presented a number of high-profile matches last week at Grand Slam Australia. Toni Storm unseated her former protege, Mariah May, for the Women's World Championship in a blockbuster main event, although another Aussie native, Buddy Matthews, failed to dethrone Kazuchika Okada for the Continental Title after The Rainmaker utilized a hidden low-blow.

The same held true for Harley Cameron, who unfortunately came up short against Mercedes Mone in their TBS Championship Match. Kyle Fletcher, for his part, was not pinned that night, but his partner Konosuke Takeshita was pinned by Kenny Omega in the duo's tag match against The Cleaner and Will Ospreay.

