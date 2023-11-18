Fans react to rumors of released WWE star possibly joining AEW - "His time is almost up"

A released WWE Superstar is expected to join AEW as per the latest rumors circulating in the professional wrestling world. The star in question is none other than Dolph Ziggler.

Ziggler's inclusion in the most recent batch of talent cuts by WWE after its merger with UFC shocked wrestling fans and critics. The Showoff is widely regarded as one of the finest wrestlers of the modern era and excels in the intricacies of the sport.

Ziggler had an accomplished run in the Stamford-based company spanning 19 years, during which he became a multi-time World Champion, Intercontinental Champion, and United States Champion. Since his exit from the promotion, fans have been speculating about the next possible destination for the 43-year-old.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently reported that Dolph Ziggler will likely sign with All Elite Wrestling (AEW). However, the report also stated that the non-compete clause attached to his WWE contract expires in December, and hence, the former World Champion might not debut during the AEW Full Gear on November 18.

Fans had mixed reactions to the report. Some were eager to see Dolph Ziggler join AEW, while others reiterated the criticism about the Jacksonville-based company's perceived reliance on ex-WWE talent and veterans.

Here are the reactions:

Potential AEW signee Dolph Ziggler details what he’s proud of over his 19-year career

Dolph's career has been filled with highs and lows. While the 43-year-old was treated as a main event caliber talent in the early 2010s, he went on to be used as a stepping stone for rising stars at the later stages of his career.

During an interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet in April this year, Ziggler talked about what he was most proud of during his tenure in WWE. The Showoff said his versatility is what made him special and added that he could steal the show while performing at any spot on the card.

"I feel like I have this thing that where even right now I could open a show against a local guy, could be in the intermission match for the IC Title and nobody would blink an eye and I could be in the main event if someone got hurt tomorrow and they go, 'He's not going to win, but man, this is gonna steal the show.' And to be able to do that with so few days off in 19 years - I'm very proud of that," said Dolph Ziggler.

Would you like to see Dolph Ziggler join AEW? Tell us in the comments section below.

