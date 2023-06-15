Fans are reminded of Rhea Ripley and 15-time champion as their real-life partners will wrestle on AEW Collision

AEW Collision is set to debut this Saturday, and fans are already getting excited about it, but a number of fans couldn't help but think of current WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley and another former champion when a certain match was announced.

The match in question is between the returning Andrade El Idolo and current AEW World Trios Champion Buddy Matthews, who will meet in a televised one-on-one bout for the first time ever this week on Collision.

However, both men have real-life partners who are part of the WWE roster, with Buddy being in a relationship with Rhea Ripley and Andrade being married to Charlotte Flair.

Once fans picked up on this little nugget of information, they reacted in the best way they know how; with humor.

Buddy and Andrade did cross paths a number of times during their WWE careers on both the main roster and the NXT brand. However, their one-on-one matches during their respective runs in NXT only ever took place at house shows.

The two men met each other in the ring on TV and pay-per-view during their time on the main roster, with Andrade and Buddy both being involved in a battle royale before the 2019 Crown Jewel event, as well as a triple-threat tag team match on an episode of Raw in 2020.

AEW Collision is loaded with a host of exciting matches.

With just a few days to go until a new era in All Elite Wrestling begins, fans are already getting excited for AEW Collision, and for good reason. The debut episode of the show has been loaded with a number of high-profile matches.

Not only will fans see Andrade El Idolo return to the ring to face Buddy Matthews, but they will also see the return of Miro, who hasn't wrestled since the All Out pay-per-view in September 2022.

After being defeated by AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm on Dynamite this past week, Skye Blue is looking to gain a measure of revenge on the champ as she teams up with Willow Nightingale to take on Storm and Ruby Soho.

Wardlow will defend the TNT Championship against Luchasaurus, and in the show's main event, CM Punk makes his long-awaited return to AEW as he and FTR take on Bullet Club Gold and Samoa Joe in a trios match.

Will you be watching AEW Collision? Let us know in the comments section down below!

