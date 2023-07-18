Fans think 64-year-old WWE legend will return after 3 years to screw LA Knight and recreate SummerSlam moment

The wrestling world seems to believe that a WWE legend will make his return to cost LA Knight to recreate an iconic SummerSlam moment. The veteran in question is Hall of Famer Kevin Nash.

LA Knight is set to compete in a Fatal Four Way match to determine the next challenger for Austin Theory's United States Title on SmackDown. Last Friday, Santos Escobar won a match to qualify for the finals of the United States Championship Invitational. If Knight wins this week, then he will wrestle the LWO member in the final.

Several fans believe that this is Knight's moment to shine on the main roster as he has organically become one of the hottest stars in WWE. His popularity has grown to the extent that WWE will likely push him toward a top title.

Recently during the Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash had some comments about The Megastar. He claimed that Knight was trying to impersonate both The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

"There's so many people who agree that LA is doing The Rock/Austin," Nash began. "I mean, the guy's been in the business for like 10 years — why didn't he get over anywhere else? If you're not over in three years, it's probably just not gonna happen." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Following these comments, fans began to speculate that Nash might be showing up at SummerSlam to cost Knight the US Title. It is to be noted that about 12 years ago, the Hall of Famer made a shocking return to WWE at SummerSlam and attacked CM Punk, allowing Alberto Del Rio to cash in his Money in the Bank contract.

People mentioned that they would be enraged if the NWO member pulls this off and also believed that this could lead to a match between the two stars at next year's WrestleMania. Some were still puzzled on what was the reason for Kevin Nash hating the former NXT star.

Kevin Nash's last appearance for WWE came in 2020 before the pandemic hit. It remains to be seen whether another appearance beckons for the Hall of Famer.

AEW's Ace Steel defended LA Knight following Kevin Nash's comments

Ace Steel reportedly made his return to the Jacksonville-based promotion to a backstage role.

During a recent interview on the Wrestling Perspective podcast, Steel shared his thoughts on Nash calling LA Knight a ripoff of The Rock and Austin. He defended the WWE Superstar and stated that this was not that big of a deal as he is getting over with the fans.

"Yeah, so what, big f**king deal, are they calling him out on it? Who's calling him out on it, someone that just has an opinion about it? I mean, the crowds [are] biting on what it is. He's successful; it might be a revamp of whatever, but is there really anything that [is] super original and pro [wrestling], like things get recycled all the time?" said Ace Steel.

Steel also mentioned that LA Knight is a veteran in the business, thus, there is nothing wrong with him trying to impersonate WWE legends. It remains to be seen whether Knight will be winning a title in WWE anytime soon.

