Fans trash proposed "Forbidden Door" match between Charlotte Flair and huge AEW star; the former champion wants it!

A former AEW Women's Champion recently talked about her desire to go through the "Forbidden Door" to face WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair.

The star in question is none other than Dr. Britt Baker who is one of the top stars in All Elite Wrestling. Britt Baker was also the winner of the first-ever women's Owen Hart Foundation Cup.

Baker recently spoke on Mark Andrews: My Love Letter To Wrestling podcast about wanting to face one of the greatest women's superstars of this generation Charlotte Flair.

The statement was not met positively with fans as they trashed the prospective match on Twitter.

"Charlotte could carry her to a decent 2 star match"

Jms1313 @Jms13131 @WrestlingNewsCo Not hating on Britt, but she isn’t really. She’s a big fish in a small pond, Charlotte is a shark in any body of water!

AEW star Britt Baker wants a women's Blood and Guts match before retiring from in-ring competition

AEW will be holding its third men's Blood & Guts match on the July 19 episode of Dynamite from the TD Garden in Boston Massachusetts. However, the company has yet to introduce this brutal match type for the women's division.

Former AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker recently expressed her desire to see a women's Blood & Guts match in All Elite Wrestling before she hangs up her boots. Baker has already made history as she is one of the first women to main event "Dynamite" while competing in the company's first-ever unsanctioned Lights Out Match. She is very motivated to raise the stakes and introduce new match types for the women's division.

The roster in the Jacksonville-based promotion is stacked with talented superstars whether in the men's or the women's division. In a recent interview on Mark Andrews: My Love Letter To Wrestling podcast, Britt Baker spoke about the potential she sees for a women's Blood & Guts match and how it will showcase the talents of the competitors.

"Blood & Guts would be awesome, to have a women's match in Blood & Guts. I hope, before I retire, that's a regular feature of the Blood & Guts show. Just to have the female presence, I think that would be such a spectacle. We have some crazy girls in AEW that would be willing to really put their bodies on the line, and I think that match would really, really deliver," Baker said.

Britt Baker also hopes to see women main event a pay-per-view in the promotion someday:

"It's not that the women aren't talented enough to do it, it's just we are so lucky that we have so many of the best wrestlers in the world."

