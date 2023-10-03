Fans urge two former WWE Champions to join AEW after contract expiry just like Adam Copeland (FKA Edge)

Wrestling fans have been buzzing on social media ever since Adam Copeland (FKA Edge) made his jaw-dropping AEW debut at WrestleDream this past weekend.

Now, some people want two former WWE Champions - Drew McIntyre and Sheamus to follow in his footsteps and make the move to All Elite Wrestling. Both men's contracts are due to expire in early 2024, with rumors suggesting that Sheamus and McIntyre have yet to sign contract extensions.

Before his return, The Scottish Warrior was heavily linked with a move to AEW, though he later debunked those rumors, saying, "I don’t plan to be anywhere else."

Meanwhile, The Celtic Warrior has publically aired his frustration with his creative direction. Both men were red hot following their respective battles at Clash at the Castle in the UK last year. However, some believe the company didn't utilize them properly following the premium live event.

Interestingly, Sheamus was Edge's last hurrah in WWE before he jumped ship to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

With The Rated R Superstar set to embark on a new chapter of his career, fans are mulling over the possibility of Sheamus and Drew McIntyre joining Adam Copeland in AEW. Some even want the two men to join The Blackpool Combat Club, while others couldn't get more excited about the prospect of The Bar reuniting one last time.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Adam Copeland (FKA Edge) names his dream opponents in AEW

Adam Copeland's AEW signing has opened the door to a plethora of first-time-ever dream matchups. There's a laundry list of talents who would love to get in the ring with The Ultimate Opportunist.

During the WrestleDream presser, Edge named Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega, and multiple top stars as his dream opponents in AEW:

"Just looking at the roster very quickly, there are fourteen names. That's just from a quick little cursory glance. Like I said, I have never faced Samoa Joe. That's really exciting to me. I have never faced or been in the same ring as Jon Moxley. Highly interesting to me. Claudio - never been in the ring. There is so many different talent here that I have respect for, Kenny Omega. That's never happened. I just met him. We've never met before."

Adam Copeland is gearing up to face Luchasaurus on his in-ring debut. The bout will take place on the October 10 episode of Dynamite Title Tuesday.

Would you like to see Drew McIntyre and Sheamus join Edge in All Elite Wrestling next year? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.