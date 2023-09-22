Fans want 3-time Intercontinental Champion to join the Blackpool Combat Club in AEW after WWE release

Wrestling fans on Twitter want to see three-time WWE Intercontinental Champion Shelton Benjamin join AEW's faction Blackpool Combat Club.

Shelton Benjamin made his WWE return in 2017 and had a notable run as a member of The Hurt Business alongside Bobby Lashley, MVP, and Cedric Alexander. Benjamin and his partners secured the RAW Tag Team Championships during his tenure, adding to his impressive resume.

The sudden wave of releases came shortly after WWE underwent significant changes right after UFC's parent company, Endeavor, took over the Stamford-based promotion.

Amid this turmoil, Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful Select ignited social media by suggesting that someone in the chat said Shelton Benjamin would be a perfect fit for The Blackpool Combat Club in AEW.

Wrestling fans on Twitter expressed their excitement at seeing Benjamin joining The Blackpool Combat Club. Others want to see him face off against BCC members like Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli, as there is a saying in the faction: 'If you want to be us, you've got to bleed with us."

Check out the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As the wrestling world awaits Benjamin's next move, the possibility of him joining AEW's Blackpool Combat Club excites fans.

Shelton Benjamin talked about his iconic WWE match with Shawn Michaels

Former WWE United States Champion Shelton Benjamin recalled his classic match with Shawn Michaels on the May 2, 2005, edition of RAW.

The match was part of the Gold Rush Tournament in which the winner of the tournament would then be the number one contender and would face Batista for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Speaking in an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Benjamin said he had a moment of realization regarding his athletic move and how well it was received behind the scenes

"This match is great. It's really good. But, again, I'm so like, 'Is it really that good?' I didn't think of it until I kept getting it the very next week. You know, the kick is in the opening promos. I am like, 'Okay, now, I'm starting to get it now. I’m starting to really get it.'"

Furthermore, Benjamin also spoke about his desire to reunite with his former stablemates Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, and MVP of The Hurt Business.

Do you want to see Shelton Benjamin join The Blackpool Combat Club in Tony Khan's promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star