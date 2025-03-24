"FEELS WRONG" - Fans go wild after rare photos of top AEW star on WWE TV surface online

A top AEW star was featured in a segment on WWE programming in 2013, and fans have now shared their thoughts on it on social media. The clip is from the May 10, 2013, episode of SmackDown, where "Hangman" Adam Page was present as a security guard during Mark Henry's "World Record Double Tractor Trailer Pull" segment.

The Cowboy is one of the top stars of AEW. He is a former All Elite Wrestling World Champion, and just like many big names today, Hangman has also done multiple other stints in different promotions during his professional wrestling career. Stars like MJF, Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, and Ricky Saints have all worked as extras during some old WWE segments, and a fan on X recently shared a couple of pictures featuring Page on the blue brand's show.

During a parking lot segment in the May 10, 2013, episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Mark Henry was seen proving his strength by pulling two double tractor-trailers. In the background, AEW star ''Hangman'' Adam Page was present as a security guard.

Several fans reacted to the pictures, with one of them stating that seeing Hangman like that felt "wrong!" Another fan pointed out how Page could have been a huge star in the Stamford-based promotion.

''Hot take, but I always thought, out of all The Elite, Hangman would've done the best in WWE. Keep in mind, this was in 2020 before Cody returned,'' a fan wrote.

Meanwhile, some other fans kept joking about the photos, calling The Cowboy the greatest security guard of all time. Another fan wrote that Page should have gotten Mark Henry to bring down Swerve Strickland's childhood home.

"Greatest security guard of all time," a fan joked.

"Can't wait till we get this demon back home," another fan wrote.

"Speedball" Mike Bailey would love to wrestle "Hangman" Adam Page in AEW

Mike Bailey recently inked a deal with AEW, and the star is set to challenge Kenny Omega for the International Championship in a three-way match involving Ricochet at the upcoming Dynasty PPV event.

In a recent chat with Bleacher Report, Speedball said he would love to wrestle "Hangman" Adam Page, calling the latter one of his favorite performers currently in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Bailey also named MJF as someone he'd like to face.

"There's a lot of obvious ones. I'd love to mix it up with "Hangman" Adam Page, who is doing absolutely fantastic. One of my favorite performers there right now. I would love to mix it up with MJF. I think the kind of wrestling and the kind of program he does, he does better than anybody, and I haven't really had the chance to go and do that with someone who does it as well as he does," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

We will have to wait and see if a match between Hangman Page and Mike Bailey happens in All Elite Wrestling.

