Female AEW star fires back at troll

While being in the limelight is never easy, many AEW stars are seemingly subjected to more than their fair share of toxicity online. Some handle it gracefully or simply ignore the negativity altogether, but sometimes, a hard clapback is warranted.

Anna Jay prides herself on her "bad attitude," and a certain pronounced aspect of her figure. The 25-year-old has plenty of reasons to be proud of herself, having been handpicked by the late Brodie Lee to join The Dark Order and later aligning herself with wrestling legend Chris Jericho.

Anna currently finds herself in the company of The Outcasts, Saraya and Ruby Soho, who seem to be going through a rough patch. Amid the drama, a fan made a cheeky comment about the young star's "Fat A**, Bad Attitude" gimmick, pointing out that she hasn't used her catchphrase much lately.

Anna Jay responded decisively, letting the fan know that she hasn't lost her attitude or her figure:

"No, it’s a lifestyle. I still have both," she wrote.

Anna Jay responds to the troll

You can check out her tweet here.

Jim Cornette likes AEW star Anna Jay, wants WWE to teach her "how to wrestle"

Anna Jay has received plenty of criticism for her perceived lack of development. Still, few might be aware that the 25-year-old had only competed in five matches before signing with AEW in January 2020.

The homegrown star has many impressive qualities, but Jim Cornette thinks she can develop more quickly if she signs with WWE.

Speaking on The Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran wrestling manager praised Anna Jay's looks and expressed his desire for her to join NXT, where she can learn new skills:

"She's got some height. She's got some weight, especially where you like it," said Cornette. "[She's one of the people WWE should sign] And hopefully send to NXT to learn how to wrestle."

It will be interesting to see what the promotion has in store for Anna's future.

Are you a fan of Anna Jay? What do you think of her potential in AEW? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!