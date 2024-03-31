Female AEW star reacts after sharing a kiss with Toni Storm on Collision

Current AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm shared a kiss with a fellow female star on the latest episode of Collision. The latter has reacted to the moment after it went viral on social media.

The star in question is Mariah May. On Saturday's show, Toni Storm appeared in a backstage interview with Renee Paquette. During the segment, Storm was told that her next challenger would be decided after the match between Thunder Rosa and her protege, Mariah on Dynamite next Wednesday.

Storm was seemingly surprised when she heard that her protege would be in the number one contender's match and wondered whether it was her plan all along. Nevertheless, she praised Mariah May for her plan and shared a kiss with the latter in the process. The moment quickly went viral on social media.

Taking to Twitter, May reacted to a Twitter post that had a couple of pictures from her segment with the Women's World Champion. She sent the following message responding to the tweet:

"Gotta play the long game boys."

You can view May's original tweet here.

It remains to be seen if Mariah May can defeat Thunder Rosa in the number one contender's match on Wednesday and challenge Storm for the gold.

