Female AEW star sends explicit message to Sting after his return at WrestleDream 2025

One of AEW's top female heels has lashed out against the legendary Sting on social media following on the footsteps of the latter's return at WrestleDream 2025. The star in question, Marina Shafir, is one of the foremost members of The Death Riders.

This Saturday, All Elite Wrestling hosted this year's edition of WrestleDream in St. Louis, MO. The pay-per-view was main evented by a violent and brutal "I Quit" match pitting Darby Allin against Jon Moxley in the culmination of a year-long blood-feud between the two stars. Both competitors pulled out all the stops during the bout to make their opponent give up, using a shocking variety of weapons alongside their in-ring arsenal to do so.

As expected, The Death Riders interfered in the matchup on The One True King's behalf several times. After Mox failed to force Darby to quit even after submerging his head in an aquarium filled with water, the lights went out and then came back on, revealing that Sting had returned. The Icon took out Claudio Castagnoli and PAC, smashed up the aquarium, and left his classic baseball bat to Allin to employ against Moxley.

On his way to the back, Sting was confronted by Marina Shafir, but the Hall of Famer was not fazed by The Problem very much, as he merely lifted the latter over his shoulders and carried her away, eliminating her from the playing field. Shafir has now taken to X/Twitter to voice her anger towards The Stinger over his involvement at AEW WrestleDream, writing:

"F*** you @Sting," posted Shafir.

Screenshot of Marina Shafir's explicit message to Sting [Image Credits: Shafir's X profile]

It was Allin who eventually forced Moxley to quit after trapping him in a Scorpion Death Lock in the middle of the water-soaked and glass-strewn ring.

Match results for AEW WrestleDream 2025

All Elite Wrestling hosted the 2025 iteration of WrestleDream in the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, MO. A number of action-packed matches were presented on the pay-per-view, including singles, tag and trios bouts, the outcomes of which have been listed out below:

Jamie Hayter defeated Thekla

Jurassic Express defeated The Young Bucks [$500K Match]

The Hurt Syndicate defeated The Demand [AEW World Trios Title Contenders' Match]

Kyle Fletcher (c) defeated Mark Briscoe [TNT Championship Match]

Kris Statlander (c) defeated Toni Storm [AEW Women's World Championship Match]

Mercedes Mone (c) defeated Mina Shirakawa [TBS Championship + ROH Interim Women's TV Championship Match]

Brodido (c) defeated Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita [World Tag Team Title Match]

Hangman Adam Page (c) defeated Samoa Joe [AEW Men's World Championship]

Darby Allin defeated Jon Moxley [I Quit Match]

Match card for WrestleDream 2025 [Image Credits: All Elite Wrestling on X]

It remains to be seen what Tony Khan has in store for fans as Dynamite returns this coming Wednesday.

