Female star gives a disappointing update on her AEW status

A former AEW Women's Champion recently provided an unfortunate update on her status with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The star in question is Riho who has been signed to All Elite Wrestling since May 2019. She is also the first-ever AEW Women's World Champion however, her unfortunate travel issues have troubled her and held her back from major opportunities in All Elite Wrestling. She last competed at Big Business Dynamite in March where she was defeated by Willow Nightingale.

In a recent Instagram story, Riho revealed that she is currently in Japan to renew her visa and does not know when she'll be able to return to AEW television.

"I am currently in Japan for renew my VISA. I don't know when I will return to AEW. Please stay healthy and enjoy your life until then," said Riho.

Matt Morgan claims Tony Khan has no control over AEW

Former WWE star Matt Morgan recently addressed the controversial CM Punk and Jack Perry footage from All-In which was aired by All Elite Wrestling this past week on Dynamite. The clip was not received well by fans, as well as veterans who claimed that releasing the footage was pointless.

Speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan stated that Tony Khan is a great person but he wears too many hats and why he needs to delegate at least his AEW bookings to someone with sufficient experience in the field.

“You have no control over your company. You were told, and I don't think you were p*ssy about Punk’s interview. Maybe you were. I think you got informed by others in your company to air this footage and how it was going to be a great idea. This is where your leadership is putrid at best. This is why you need somebody who has wrestling, flipping experience as a booker, to be in this position for you. To help prevent you from yourself because you are a great guy from all accounts. Everybody in the world loves you that I know that works there. But by the same token Tony, there is a difference between people loving you vs. respecting you,” said Morgan.

Tony Khan seems to not care about the severe backlash after the All-In footage. It will be interesting to see if Khan has another controversial trick up his sleeve in the near future.

