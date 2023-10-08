"FINALLY", "AEW's answer to WWE's CM Punk teases" - Fans react to vignette for returning star

It's a chaotic time in the world of professional wrestling, and nothing exemplifies that more than the rumors that CM Punk is on his way back to WWE. With wrestling's top two companies going head-to-head for the first time in months next Tuesday, the Stamford-based promotion has decided to go all out, advertising the likes of John Cena, Cody Rhodes, and even The Undertaker to appear on NXT.

For AEW, it's business as usual, but the company has made some major moves recently. On the heels of WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland's (fka Edge) debut, All Elite Wrestling is gearing up for its special 'Title Tuesday' edition of Dynamite and has advertised the impending return of a fan-favorite star.

The star in question is Danhausen, who has been out of action with a torn pectoral ever since AEW Revolution back in March. The 'Very Nice, Very Evil' star was shown in a vignette on the most recent episode of Rampage, and fans are reacting to the tease on social media.

Check out some of the reactions to the Halloween III-inspired vignette below:

Danhausen defeated CM Punk in 2022 AEW merchandise sales

Despite his disparagement of the company over the years, CM Punk could be on his way back to WWE. The Straight Edge Superstar is one of the biggest names in the world of professional wrestling and is a former AEW World Champion. He was also known to move a staggering amount of merchandise, but he was not All Elite Wrestling's best-seller of 2022.

That title belongs to Danhausen, who defeated the likes of CM Punk, Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, and Ric Flair to top the list of PWTees merch sellers last year.

Despite the fact that he's only competed a handful of times for the Stamford-based company, the face-painted star is one of the most popular acts in AEW. Now that he is seemingly healed up from his pec injury, it will be interesting to see what the 'Very Nice, Very Evil' one gets up to when he returns to the ring.

