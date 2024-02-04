"FINALLY," "GAMECHANGER" - Fans ecstatic after Tony Khan officially announces 32-year-old star's signing

Earlier tonight on Collision, Tony Khan and AEW revealed that a certain top star would officially be part of the roster, as they also showed his official All Elite graphic. The star in question is Bryan Keith.

The Bounty Hunter was in action earlier tonight as he took on Triple-Crown Champion Eddie Kingston in a Proving Ground match. This was similar to a Championship Eliminator match wherein beating the champion would earn a star the right to challenge for the title.

Despite a great showing from Bryan Keith, he fell short, as the Mad King took another victory after hitting the Uraken, which was his Spinning Backfist maneuver. After the match, Tony Schiavone came into the ring and, after acknowledging the great bout the two stars had, revealed that Keith was now officially All Elite and his graphic was flashed on the big screen.

Expand Tweet

The fans on Twitter were all for this signing. There were reports that he had previously signed a contract with AEW, but this time it was official. Many loved how this was announced when the show was in Texas, where Keith was from.

One fan also brought up a dream trio that many have been clamoring for, which included the Bounty Hunter, Bandido, and Hangman Adam Page. All three men have parts of their gimmicks that were similar, hence the reason why fans wanted them to form a faction.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Tony Khan reportedly filming footage for top free agent's arrival

According to recent reports, a top free agent has supposedly finalized a deal with AEW, and they were in the middle of plans and filming of footage to be used in revealing her arrival to the promotion. This was Mercedes Moné.

For some time now, she has been speculated to be joining All Elite Wrestling, and according to PWInsider, they were making preparations to make this official. They reported that the promotion was working with Moné in filming content for her debut, although this has not been completely confirmed.

Expand Tweet

With Tony Khan set to make a big announcement next week, it remains to be seen if this could be about The Boss or something entirely different.

Do you think Bryan Keith would be a valuable signing for Tony Khan-led company? Let us know in the comments section below.

WWE Hall of Famer makes a big allegation against John Laurinaitis RIGHT HERE