“Finn Balor can go to AEW” - Fans react to latest report on the Judgment Day member’s worrying WWE future

Finn Balor’s WWE future is up in the air, and it looks like fans want him to jump ship and move to AEW. Balor is currently an integral part of the Judgment Day stable, and it seems unthinkable for him to switch companies at this stage of his career.

Popular wrestling journalist Raj Giri revealed on Twitter that Finn’s contract with WWE is up after WrestleMania 40. The worrying thing that he revealed was that the Irishman had not yet been approached to re-sign.

Many AEW fans jumped to that post’s comments section and said they would love to see him come to the land of The Elite.

Some fans even said Finn Balor could join Bullet Club Gold and rekindle his connections with New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

While nothing has been confirmed yet, if Balor does end up leaving WWE, it will be a massive blow for Triple H & co.

Finn Balor corrects R-Truth on Instagram

Finn Balor responded to R-Truth on Instagram after the former 24/7 Champion received a birthday message from Judgment Day.

Truth took to his stories to show his fans the cards he had received from The Miz and The Judgment Day.

Truth also said that while he received the card, he was unsure which member of the faction wrote on it. Responding to that, Balor confirmed that it was not him.

"That's not my handwriting [R-Truth]," Balor wrote.

Balor no doubt has a fantastic rapport with R-Truth in real life, and their latest interaction goes on to prove it. Regardless of what transpires from this unlikely union, there have been a lot of laughs and will continue to be so.

