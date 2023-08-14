"Fire CM Punk," "He's not worth it at this point" - Fans react after the former WWE Champion goes off on top AEW star

Former WWE Champion CM Punk took a shot at a top AEW star following the latest episode of Collision. Meanwhile, fans are not pleased with Punk's antics after learning that his comments about "Hangman" Adam Page were reportedly not a part of a storyline.

CM Punk is known for his remarkable mic skills, as he often delivers promos that blur the line between kayfabe and reality. However, some of his statements don't sit well with fellow pro wrestlers and viewers, inviting controversy.

After last week's episode of AEW Collision went off the air, Punk took shots at "Hangman" Adam Page's drawing power in the business. Here is what The Second City Saint said about the former world champion while interacting with the crowd in North Carolina:

"Carolina is Hangman country [referencing a sign in the crowd]. Earlier today, I went to a local supermarket, and I figured out why they call him Hangman. It's because the pegs in the toy aisle are full of Hangman action figures because nobody wants to buy them. He's a peg warmer, unlike me, who moves merchandise, pops ratings, sells toys." [H/T Fightful]

While some were speculating that Punk made the abovementioned comments in character, a recent report by Fightful suggested that the promo was not a work. Hence, many fans are displeased about The Second City Saint launching a verbal onslaught on Page as they took to Twitter to react to the development.

Some Twitter users mentioned that AEW should fire Punk after the incident. Meanwhile, others said that they couldn't defend the star's actions anymore. You can view fans' reactions to the promo below:

What's next for CM Punk in AEW?

Following his return on the debut episode of AEW Collision, CM Punk has been steadily regaining his lost momentum. He recently claimed to be the "Real" World Champion and successfully defended his gold against Ricky Starks.

Last Saturday, Punk failed to capture the World Trios Title from House of Black while teaming up with FTR. Hence, fans are wondering who he could face at All In 2023. The Second City Saint's long-time rival recently challenged him for a match at the Wembley Stadium event. However, the "Real World Champion is yet to respond to Joe.

It will be interesting to see what the Tony Khan-led creative team has in store for Punk ahead of the promotion's biggest international show to date.

