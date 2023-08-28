"Fire CM Punk" - Twitter explodes in anger after top AEW star reportedly gets into another backstage fight at All In

Twitter is abuzz with fury as reports of a backstage altercation involving AEW superstar CM Punk have surfaced from All In.

The incident seemingly involved CM Punk and AEW star "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry. In the backstage area, just before Punk's scheduled match, Perry reportedly confronted Punk face-to-face. One version of the story has Perry approaching Punk and starting the incident, while others reportedly believe Punk was the instigator.

According to a report by Mike Johnson of PWInsider, it is said that Punk may have either thrown a punch or applied a chokehold on Perry after a shoving exchange between them. Following the incident, Perry was reportedly instructed to leave the venue as the AEW officials felt he started it.

Twitter was divided after reports of a backstage fight between CM Punk and Jack Perry. Some fans called for Punk's removal from the promotion, while others blamed Perry.

Some fans are questioning why Tony Khan has tolerated CM Punk's behavior in the past. This is allegedly the second time that Punk has been involved in a backstage fight in AEW, following an incident with The Elite last year.

Check out the reactions below:

It remains to be seen how AEW will handle the situation. However, during the media scrum after All In, Tony Khan also addressed this incident briefly and confirmed that there was an incident but refused to dive into the details.

AEW star Adam Cole addressed his backstage interactions with former WWE Superstar CM Punk

Adam Cole has provided insights into his personal interactions with CM Punk in AEW. Cole had nothing but nice words to say about The Voice of the Voiceless.

During an appearance on the Pro Wrestling Illustrated podcast, Cole mentioned that he has not engaged in any negative exchanges with Punk and that he's happy to have him in AEW.

"I've had a few interactions with him, and he has always been nothing but kind to me. Obviously, when he first came to AEW, it was a big deal for us and brought a lot of eyes and attention on the company. AEW has been on this crazy uphill swing for the past few years since I've arrived and that's pretty cool."

At All In, both Cole and Punk were involved in highly anticipated matches where Punk defended his "Real" World Championship against Samoa Joe. Meanwhile, Cole lost in the main event against MJF for the AEW World Championship.

