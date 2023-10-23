Former AEW star claims Bryan Danielson once hurt his "crotch" very bad

Bryan Danielson has been one of the most skillful and dedicated pro-wrestlers in the business. He can put on a classic match with almost anyone he wrestles with.

Fans know the ROH Hall of Famer is a excellent wrestler, but several wrestlers have pointed out that he is humorous backstage.

In a video Fuego Del Sol posted on YouTube, the latter described Bryan as witty, and a jokester backstage.

"He's portrayed so humbly on social media and online, but the more he's in AEW, the more stories come out about the jokester that this man is, he's constantly trying to crack jokes," Del Sol said. (5:02 - 5:18)

In the video, he shared an insane incident that happened in AEW when PAC and the latter were involved in a backstage contest.

"Out of nowhere, I walk into the hallway. Him and PAC are both in pistol squat position, and he asked me who had the better pistol squat, and I couldn't lie. I said it was PAC, and he proceeded to throw something at my crotch, and it hurt very bad, but it's just one of the hilarious stories from Bryan Danielson in the back." (5:37 - 5:58)

The former AEW star said that this story was just one of the many stories of Bryan being quite jocular backstage.

Bryan Danielson talks about his viral pic with Saraya and Adam Copeland

Bryan Danielson, Adam Copeland and Saraya are currently some of the biggest names in the AEW roster. All three are former WWE champions.

After Copeland made his surprising debut at WrestleDream, the trio reunited and clicked a picture, with a note: "Moral of the story, Fight for it." This points to the fact that while these three stars weren't medically cleared a few years ago, they did make a comeback eventually, fighting for their return.

Speaking with Sports Nightly, Bryan Danielson discussed about the photo and why it was important.

"It was such a cool realization because all three of us had matches on Tuesday, we were all in the ring before the show, and I think it was Saraya who first had the realization when she said, 'Hey, we're all in the ring together. We all got matches tonight.' It was surreal because we were all told at different points that we'd never wrestle again," Danielson said.

